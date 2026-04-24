Sleeper cells exposed; media experts warn of 'internal war' in Gulf at Dubai forum

After recent regional developments, Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a virtual dialogue session titled The Gulf in the Aftermath of the Iranian Ceasefire on Thursday (April 23).

The forum brought together prominent media figures from the UAE and Gulf countries to discuss the region’s security, the threat of sleeper cells, and the critical role of the media in the current geopolitical climate.

Bahraini writer and media professional Sawsan Al Shaer emphasised that several Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, have suffered for years from attempts by sleeper cells to undermine their security and stability and penetrate their internal fronts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What are sleeper cells?

She described these cells as belonging to a single network supported by the Iranian regime and pointed out that the containment policy towards Iran has proven to be a failure, underscoring the critical need for a unified Gulf decision to confront these cells through the strict application of the law.

Kuwaiti writer and media professional Mohammed Al Mulla agreed on the importance of fortifying the internal Gulf front against such threats. He noted that the Gulf countries are facing two wars: an internal one originating from these sleeper cells and an external one represented by Iranian aggression. He stressed that consolidating the values of loyalty and belonging among the citizens of the Gulf Arab states is a fundamental requirement to thwart all attempts aimed at polarising Gulf youth, especially those residing abroad.

'Joint Gulf shield'

Addressing the possibility of adopting a joint Gulf shield, Al Mulla asserted that building a joint defence force is a major demand whose importance has become clear at this decisive time in the region’s history, serving as an effective guarantee to protect the future of the region.

Al Shaer echoed this sentiment, noting that current developments in the Gulf region serve as an alarm bell highlighting the importance of building a joint Gulf defence force, despite the great success achieved by each individual country in confronting Iranian attacks.

The media's role in addressing current challenges

Highlighting the media’s role in addressing current challenges, Al Mulla stated that the media’s function in such situations falls under the framework of “geopolitical defence.”

The experts noted citizens relied on their national media as a trusted source of information, leaving no room for an information vacuum to be exploited by those with misleading agenda.

Al Mulla also warned of the dangers of dark ideologies on internal security and praised the decision of the UAE Public Prosecutor to block several misleading websites, noting its significant impact in protecting society from destructive thoughts based on fabricating lies and distorting reality.

Both speakers underscored the importance of investing in a national Gulf media and creating a media code of honor that contributes to enhancing efforts aimed at fighting misleading ideas and promotes open confrontation against deviant ideologies.