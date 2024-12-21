‘Sleep is luxury’: UAE residents admit struggling with bedtime routine; doctors warn of risks

Not maintaining a consistent sleep and wake up time increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart failure by 26 per cent – even for those who get a full night's sleep – according to the most comprehensive study of its kind.

Supporting these findings, medical experts in the UAE emphasised that earlier research primarily focused on the link between sleep duration and health, recommending seven to nine hours of sleep per night for optimal well-being.

The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, revealed that irregular sleep patterns—varying bed and wake-up times daily—were “strongly associated” with a significantly higher risk of major cardiovascular events. Even eight hours of sleep failed to counteract the adverse effects of inconsistent sleep schedules.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rotating work schedules

However, many residents in the UAE stressed that maintaining regular bedtime routines can be difficult as professional lives can often be quite demanding, especially for those who work on night shifts or rotating schedules. They often experience disrupted sleep patterns.

A Lebanese expat, working in the hospitality sector, Jad Azar said, “Some days definitely feel like a blur, when my body is in a state of exhaustion, but my mind races with the demands of the job. In the hotel industry, the hours are long, unpredictable, and relentless. Between early mornings, late nights, and everything in between, sleep has become a luxury I can’t consistently afford as I have to work in shifts.

The 32-year-old added, “When I do manage to close my eyes, it’s as if my mind refuses to shut off. The rush of tasks, the expectations, the responsibility to provide top-notch service especially during the peak season like now – they all keep me awake, even in those rare moments when I’m not on shift."

"The weight of the job is heavy, and the pressure is real. But I do it because I know the value of hard work, dedication, and the ability to make someone's day better. These are the years when I need to put in extra hours and work harder.”

Excessive travel can disrupt sleep

Others emphasised balancing work, travel, family, and personal commitments can be challenging making it harder to get restorative sleep at night.

Arijit Nandi said, “My schedule, like most people living in big cities, is quite hectic, which often involves early morning flights across the GCC, which means waking up in the middle of the night to catch a flight.”

“These flights, sometimes taking off in the wee hours, are a regular part of my business travels. On top of that, I often have presentations and board meetings, which require preparation late into the night.”

In addition to his work obligations, Arijit's role as a parent comes with its own set of late-night duties.

“During seasonal shifts sometimes, when my child falls sick, I find myself up at night taking care of him as he is very close to me. I also make it a point to drop my son off at school every morning, even though my wife also does it but she is also a busy working lady. I enjoy this responsibility and, being a morning person, I don’t mind waking up early, no matter how late I’ve stayed up working. It's part of my routine. I know a lot of parents who do the same, so I am no exception,” added the Indian expat.

Sleep and risk of heart attacks, strokes

Medics explained, how irregular sleep schedules can increase the risk of heart diseases like heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

Dr Ahmad Alkasmi, Specialist Pulmonology, Aster Hospital Sharjah said, “This happens because our body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, helps regulate many important functions. When this rhythm is disrupted by irregular sleep, it can lead to higher stress hormone levels, which raise blood pressure and cause inflammation.” He highlighted poor sleep also makes it harder to control blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, all of which are important for heart health. “Over time, this can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease. The prevalence of shift work and demanding lifestyles could contribute to these outcomes.” Medical professionals emphasised that cardiovascular health is deeply intertwined with lifestyle habits, including sleep. So, it’s important for residents in fast-paced cities to recognise the role of consistent sleep schedules in preventing heart disease. Metabolic disorders Dr Basma Mohamed Aly El Nager, Specialist Cardiology, Burjeel Medical Centre, Al Shamkha said, “While specific local studies on irregular sleep and heart health are limited, general data indicates that cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of mortality in the region. A report from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) noted that unhealthy lifestyle factors, including poor sleep habits, play a role in this trend.” Additionally, irregular sleep patterns may contribute to metabolic disorders, such as obesity and diabetes, which further strain the cardiovascular system. “Adults in their 40s and above are particularly vulnerable, as age-related changes make the cardiovascular system more sensitive to stressors like irregular sleep. While sleep disturbances affect all demographics, individuals from certain ethnicities, such as South Asians, who are already at higher risk for cardiovascular diseases, may face a compounded impact. For those struggling with sleep irregularities, consulting a healthcare provider can help identify underlying causes and promote better heart health,” she added. ALSO READ: UAE: Not sleeping enough can make your brain age faster; experts explain health risks involved