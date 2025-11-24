UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

UAE has slammed Sudan's General Burhan's "consistently obstructive behaviour" after his repeated refusal to accept a ceasefire.

"The Sudanese people bear the heaviest cost as General Burhan refuses peace overtures once more," said Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The United Nations is describing the situation in Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in modern history, access to aid is being weaponised, and civilians are being starved by design" Reem said.

The Emirates called for an "unconditional and immediate ceasefire" to end the civil war. Reem said the UAE remains "gravely concerned" by the conduct of both warring parties.

Their escalating military actions and continued refusal to facilitate humanitarian access "are driving Sudan further into collapse", she added. UAE also welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent Sudan from "sliding further into extremism, fragmentation and humanitarian catastrophe".

The minister called for a "credible path" for a united Sudan, with a unified regional and international effort to end atrocities against civilians.

(With inputs from Wam)