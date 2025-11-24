  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 05:21 | DXB clear.png28.4°C

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

'The Sudanese people bear the heaviest cost as General Burhan refuses peace overtures once more,' said UAE's Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 7:22 PM

Updated: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 7:26 PM

Top Stories

Why did Dubai Airshow continue after fatal Tejas jet crash? Organisers issue statement

Why did Dubai Airshow continue after fatal Tejas jet crash? Organisers issue statement

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

Kerala-UAE flight diverted due to ash clouds from Ethiopia volcano eruption

Kerala-UAE flight diverted due to ash clouds from Ethiopia volcano eruption

UAE has slammed Sudan's General Burhan's "consistently obstructive behaviour" after his repeated refusal to accept a ceasefire.

"The Sudanese people bear the heaviest cost as General Burhan refuses peace overtures once more," said Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Recommended For You

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign after rupture with Trump

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign after rupture with Trump

Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

Six airlines cancel Venezuela flights after US warning

Six airlines cancel Venezuela flights after US warning

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

 

The United Nations is describing the situation in Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in modern history, access to aid is being weaponised, and civilians are being starved by design" Reem said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.

The Emirates called for an "unconditional and immediate ceasefire" to end the civil war. Reem said the UAE remains "gravely concerned" by the conduct of both warring parties.

Their escalating military actions and continued refusal to facilitate humanitarian access "are driving Sudan further into collapse", she added. UAE also welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent Sudan from "sliding further into extremism, fragmentation and humanitarian catastrophe".

The minister called for a "credible path" for a united Sudan, with a unified regional and international effort to end atrocities against civilians.

(With inputs from Wam)