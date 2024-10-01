Six UAE designers to be handpicked for a jewellery-making learning trip to Paris

KT Photo: Sara Alkuwari

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 12:53 PM

Six UAE jewellery designers will be handpicked to attend a special exhibition in France to learn more about their art. This is part of an innovative program by Dubai Culture and Arts (Dubai Culture) to encourage local talents.

On Monday, 12 designers graduated from the first edition of the 'Talent Atelier' program, organized in collaboration with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewellery Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels.

The women attended a program focused on three pillars- the history of jewellery, the world of gemstones, and the savoir-faire of jewellery-making techniques. Dubai Culture aims to develop the skills of designers who participated in jewellery arts courses and workshops at the L’ÉCOLE Middle East campus in Dubai Design District (D3).

"Six out of twelve participants will be selected to spend a week at L'ÉCOLE Paris, where they will attend a specific exhibition focused on design," said Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewellrey Arts. “Selections will be made next week based on the assignments submitted, with results announced at the end of November.”

Supporting local talent

Sophie further explained that the program aims to create a supportive environment for young Emirati talent, helping them grow into professionals in design and learn to establish their businesses. Six instructors, including one Emirati teacher, will guide the women along their journeys.

Meanwhile, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, stated, "We envision a future where a designer from this program graduates and represents the UAE in international forums, utilizing their talents and opportunities to boost the local economy and enhance the UAE's reputation as ambassadors. We aspire to celebrate your achievements of with an exhibition of your artwork."