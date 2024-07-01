Six-day vs 4-day work week: UAE residents back longer weekends

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:07 AM

Various groups in the UAE are voicing their support for the country's four to 5-day work week, calling it a ‘progressive strategy’ and highlighting that it is crucial to move beyond the outdated idea that longer hours equate to increased productivity.

The discussions are triggered by Greece’s announcement of a six-day work week that kicks off on July 1.

HR professionals, wellness experts, and residents alike emphasise that today's generation values authenticity, mental health, and the intelligent use of technology to boost productivity and personal well-being.

Will more nations follow suit?

Lately, radio shows and social media platforms in the country have been rife with such conversations with people deliberating if more nations could adopt shorter work weeks.

Zaid Alhiali, Co-Founder at Marc Ellis, told Khaleej Times: “The recent shift to a six-day workweek in Greece stands out when compared to places like the UAE's four-day week in Sharjah and Germany's trial of 4-day week. That Greece's model will catch on globally or not is uncertain as different cultural and economic factors are at play.”

He stressed that it is important to realise that different places have different work habits. So, what works in one country might not work in another. “I believe shorter work weeks can improve well-being, focus, and job satisfaction. The biggest concern will, however, be about maintaining productivity.”

In June 2022, a Gallup study found that individuals working six days a week experienced the highest rates of burnout, the lowest levels of overall well-being, and the highest levels of active disengagement. Conversely, those working five days a week showed the highest levels of engagement and the lowest rates of burnout.

UAE’s transformative approach

Girish Hemnani, a Dubai-based Life Coach and Energy Healer, said, “Sharjah is at the forefront of a transformative approach that could set a global trend. This shift addresses some significant factors that are redefining traditional work paradigms established during the Industrial Revolution. The global pandemic has fundamentally altered our perceptions of work and workplace dynamics, underscoring the value of flexibility and remote capabilities.”

He pointed out that there's also a growing integration of AI tools in the workplace, which streamlines efficiency and frees up time.

“Finally, the rise of Gen Z – this generation champions authenticity, mental health, and the savvy use of technology to enhance productivity and personal well-being. They're not just future workers; they're soon-to-be managers and leaders who prioritise meaningful and balanced work lives. The philosophy here is really about working smarter, not harder,” he added.

Hemnani stressed that the world is undergoing a significant cultural shift in the workplace that values autonomy and challenges the outdated necessity for constant physical presence to gauge one’s commitment or productivity.

Six-day work week equates to tough life

Meanwhile, some expatriates in the country said they would never reside in a nation that requires its residents to work six days a week.

