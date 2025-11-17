SIR forms: Indian expats in UAE rush to update, verify voter status

Indian expats in the UAE are rushing to get their details registered in the country’s voter’s list as the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues to be underway. While some are sending the copies of their documents to their families in India, others are waiting for the next phase of the process on December 9.

“I have sent all my documents including copy of Adhar card, passport and my previous voter ID to my parents as well as the required forms,” said Dubai resident Asheem PK. “My father was on my case to get it sorted so I sent all the details as soon as the process started.”

The SIR procedure is being done by the Election Commission of India in 12 states and Union Territories including Kerala and Karnataka ahead of the elections next year. The exercise, which was last completed about 21 years ago, is looking to verify the details of voters, delete fraudulent entries and add new ones. Only those on the list will be eligible to vote for upcoming local and national elections in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Indian social worker Muneer Berike said that for many non-resident Indians (NRI), it is a golden chance to get their names added to the voting list. “Earlier it was not possible for Indians living abroad to vote,” he said. “However, we fought long and hard to get the right and now, it is possible for NRIs to vote. So it is important, we take advantage of this right.”

NRI voter registration in India started in 2010, and the Election Commission began allowing NRIs to register as “overseas electors” in 2011.

How to register

Muneer explained that in the first phase of the SIR, those who were on the previous voting list will be verified. “They can fill an enumeration form in person or online,” he said. “Once this is submitted, the first draft of the voter list will be published on December 9.”

Those who are unsure of their status can log into the website of their respective states and check if their names were on the previous voter list.

After the first draft is published, those who are not on the previous list can apply to be added.

“UAE residents can check the voters’ services portal https://voters.eci.gov.in and fill in form 6A on the website,” Muneer said. “They must add several details including the state, district and constituency. The particulars of a close relative who is on the voters list must also be provided for them to be added to the list."

"Although this request will only be considered after December 9, we are encouraging everyone to fill in the form and submit it right away. The whole process only takes 5 to 10 minutes," he added.

Applicants must also provide their full address, the reason for not living in India, and their full address overseas to complete the form. Once the form has been submitted, the applicant may be asked to submit up to 12 documents of proof including the Aadhar card.

NRI voting

Muneer added that it was important that UAE residents ensure that they are listed as an NRI voter and not a regular voter.

Although India doesn’t maintain two separate voting lists, there are different types of voter entries within the same list.

A resident elector, who must have lived at the constituency they are registered at for at least six months, uses the Form 6 to register themselves and gets a voter ID.

An NRI voter registered using Form 6A, is listed as an overseas elector and does not get a voter ID. They must vote in person in India, showing their passport as identification.

Setting up help desks

The final list of voters will be published in February 2026. Several Indian social groups are planning to set up help desks and support counters for expats who are confused about the procedure.

“We have emailed the Indian consulate and requested for permission to put a help desk,” said Nizar Thalangara, president of Sharjah Indian Association.

When contacted by Khaleej Times, the Indian consulate did not comment on whether they were assisting expats with the registration process.