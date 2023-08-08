Singapore Airlines to boost services across network in 2024 northern summer season
Singapore Airlines (SIA) will ramp up frequencies to destinations across its network during the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (March 31, 2024 to October 26, 2024), supporting the strong demand for air travel to its key markets.
This includes increasing flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points and exceeding them in some. Destinations include Dubai (the UAE), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Da Nang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan) and many others.
Details of Singapore Airlines' changes to its flight schedules between Dubai and Singapore are as follows. All times stated are local. All flight services are subject to regulatory approvals, and the aircraft deployment is subjected to operational requirements. Tickets will be available for sale progressively through SIA's various distribution channels.
The UAE
From March 31, 2024, SIA will mount a new four-times weekly service between Singapore and Dubai (SQ496 and SQ497) with the A350-900 medium-haul aircraft. This will bring services between the two cities from seven-times weekly to 11-times weekly, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels.
JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines, said: "With the release of SIA's Northern Summer schedules, our customers can plan ahead and start to make their travel plans for 2024. Our customers will be able to enjoy greater choice and flexibility when they travel with us, as SIA continues to adjust and expand our network in response to demand patterns."
For more information, visit www.singaporeair.com