Sign UAE national pledge online: How citizens and residents can join

Residents may have seen recent social media posts of the UAE community, with pictures of a pledge to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This digital initiative allows citizens and residents alike to express their appreciation of the country and the role of the President in ensuring the safety and comfort of all those who reside in the country.

Want to sign the pledge? Here are some key questions, answered.

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What is the UAE national pledge 2026?

Sandooq Al Watan, a non-profit organisation under Erth Zayed Philanthropies, who launched the pledge and commitment initiative said it was born from the stories of "every person living on this blessed land".

The initiative seeks to unify and empower the community, made of multiple nationalities and speaking different languages, "to speak with one voice in gratitude, commitment and loyalty" to the UAE President.

How do I sign the UAE national pledge online?

Individuals can take part by visiting pledge.ae. The platform is available in multiple languages, including Arabic, Urdu, Bengali, Malayalam, Chinese, and Filipino.

Enter your name and email, and select the 'click and participate with pride' button.

Who can sign the UAE national pledge online?

Every citizen and resident can participate in this initiative.

Sandooq Al Watan said the General Secretariat of the Cabinet also announced its participation in and support for the initiative, promoting it across all ministries, federal authorities, and government institutions.

Is signing the pledge free?

Yes, signing the pledge is completely free of cost, and digital.

Where do I find the official pledge link?

The official link and more details about the pledge, and the story behind the initiative can be found on Sandooq Al Watan's website.

You can also directly visit the link: pledge.ae

Can residents sign on behalf of family members?

Yes, residents can sign on behalf of family members. You can select the number of family members you wish to add to the pledge. The platform currently allows for a individual to add up to 10 family members.

Why is the UAE national pledge being launched?

According to Sandooq Al Watan, the initiative is being launched with four pillars in mind:

Gratitude and appreciation: Thanking the UAE's leadership for providing security, dignity, and opportunity for every citizen and resident

Following the national example: Following Sheikh Mohamed's example in accumulating values such as dedication and generosity, with loyalty remaining "both a duty and an honour"

Collective commitment made by all members of the society to live together in harmony

Continuity and legacy: Representing an "ongoing journey" passed down from one generation to the next

Will I receive a confirmation after signing?

After signing, you will receive a downloadable certificate of appreciation which can be downloaded and shared.

The certificate is available in two sizes, both landscape and portrait.