Electric abra returns to Al Mamzar Dubai after pause in services

The electric abra has now resumed its services at the Al Mamzar station after they were temporarily halted, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said on Tuesday.

The resumption of services comes as development works in the area now stand complete.

Tourists will be able to leisurely enjoy stunning views of the sky and the sea at Al Mamzar for varying periods of time.

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Ticket prices

Tourists will be able to book entire abras at affordable prices, offering them privacy and unique views of the city.

Ticket prices will be Dh60 for 30 minutes and Dh120 for 60 minutes, for a full trip of 8 passengers.

Other sightseeing abras include those at Dubai Mall, Global Village, Godolphin - Jumeirah.

The abra that goes through Burj Khalifa Lake, Burj Plaza, Palace runs from 6pm to 11.30pm. The trip lasts for 25 minutes and costs Dh68.25.

Another one at Global Village runs from 4pm to midnight on Sunday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1am on Thursday to Saturday and public holidays. The trip costs Dh52.50 for 12 to 15 minutes.

An abra service also runs by Sheikh Zayed Road or Godolphin - Jumeirah everyday from 4pm to 11pm with the last trip departure at 10.15pm. These cost Dh25 per person.