Want to volunteer for SIBF? Sharjah opens 300 spots for book fair

Want to work at one of the world’s largest book fairs? Registration has opened for 300 volunteers to support the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair in November.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in collaboration with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, has opened the registration for volunteers aged 18 and above. Applications can be submitted until October 25, 2026.

The 12-day Sharjah International Book Fair will run from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Volunteers will get hands-on experience in event organisation and visitor services while supporting activities and assisting visitors during the fair.

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According to the organisers, volunteers will assist event teams, help organise activities and support visitors, based on tasks assigned by the organising committee.

Those selected will work one of two shifts. The morning shift will run from 9am to 3pm, while the evening shift will be from 3pm to 10pm.

Their volunteer hours will be officially recorded through the Sharjah Volunteer Centre platform.

Over the 12 days, volunteers will also gain first-hand experience in event operations and visitor experience management, while developing practical skills through their work at the fair.

The opportunity could particularly appeal to university students, young residents and people looking to gain experience in large-scale events, as applicants only need to meet the minimum age requirement of 18.

Those interested in participating can register through the Sharjah Volunteer Centre platform before the October 25 deadline.