Nominations open for Sharjah's SIBF awards until August 31; Dh625,000 in prizes

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened nominations for the Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2026, offering a total prize pool of Dh625,000 across 10 categories to recognise outstanding achievements in writing and publishing.

Applications will remain open until August 31, with winners set to be announced during the opening ceremony of the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair later this year.

The annual awards honour Emirati, Arab and international authors and publishers across categories including novels, academic studies, poetry and English-language books. They also recognise excellence among local, Arab and international publishing houses.

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According to the SBA, the awards aim to celebrate literary and intellectual achievement while encouraging a new generation of writers, researchers and publishers.

The initiative reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and supports efforts led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, to strengthen Sharjah's position as a global centre for books and publishing.

Award categories

The awards are divided into four main categories.

The Sharjah Award for Emirati Books carries a total prize fund of Dh300,000 and recognises outstanding works by Emirati authors and publishers. It includes Dh100,000 each for the Best Emirati Novel and Best Emirati Academic Book, while the Best Emirati Creative Literature Book (Poetry) and Best Emirati First Novel each receive Dh50,000.

The Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel offers Dh150,000, shared equally between the winning author and publisher. The award recognises original literary works that combine artistic excellence with thoughtful engagement with contemporary issues affecting the Arab world.

The Sharjah Award for the Best International Book is open to books published in English and carries a total prize of Dh100,000, split equally between the Best International Fiction Book and Best International Non-Fiction Book categories.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award offers Dh75,000, with Dh25,000 awarded to each of the Best Local Publishing House, Best Arabic Publishing House and Best International Publishing House.

The awards cover books published in 2025 and 2026, except for the Best Emirati Creative Literature Book (Poetry), which is open to works published between 2024 and 2026.

To apply, authors and publishers must complete the online nomination form, print it and submit three copies of the nominated book to the Sharjah Book Authority before the August 31 deadline.

The authority has invited writers, researchers, publishers and translators to participate, saying the awards continue to serve as a platform for recognising creativity and knowledge while reinforcing Sharjah's reputation as a global destination for culture, books and publishing.