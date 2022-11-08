SIBF 2022: Visitors get awareness lessons on Sharjah Census

The Department of Statistics and Community Development educates visitors about the importance of the project at the book fair

Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 8:07 PM

Authorities are educating visitors at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on the Sharjah Census 2022 project that was launched in September.

The campaign, launched under the theme ‘You Count’, is aimed at reinforcing the importance of the project and encourage all citizens and residents to contribute to its success.

The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) is participating at the annual book fair, as it offers a vibrant social platform to educate residents on the importance of the project in boosting the sustainable development process. The department is also motivating the public to cooperate with social workers, shedding light on the project’s role in the improvement of people’s wellbeing and quality of life as well as the enhancement of government services.

The DSCD also launched three editions of the Sharjah Statistical Book and an Activity Guide for kids at the book fair which runs until November 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The three editions feature data collected in collaboration with Sharjah’s government and semi-government entities. Collated in a methodological and scientific way, the three books are Sharjah’s official statistical and data resource and provide a comprehensive overview of social development policies and plans that keep up with economic shifts and contribute to economic stability and social balance.

The three books comprise data on three sectors: Economic Statistics, Population and Social Statistics, and Environment and Infrastructure Statistics.

The Activity Guide features a thrilling awareness story that educates children on the Sharjah Census 2022 in a simple and attractive way. Enriched with entertainment games, the guide educates children on the importance of numbers and data that field workers are in the process of collecting from residents.