SIBF 2022: Authors and publishers honoured by Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

Dr. Mashael Al Naboodah picks up Best Emirati Novel Book award for her title 'Jerah Mozmena'

Supplied photos

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 5:17 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 5:18 PM

A number of authors and publishers were honoured during the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, Day 1 of the event.

The Deputy Ruler also honoured the Istituto Per l'Oriente C.A. Nallino, winner of the Dh1.3 million Sharjah Translation Award 'Turjuman', for their translation of Suleyman Al Boustani's foreword of Homer's Iliad into the Italian language.

Dr. Mashael Al Naboodah won the Best Emirati Novel Book award for her title 'Jerah Mozmena'; Dr. Abdallah Sulaiman Al Mughani, received the Best Emirati Academic Book award for his 'Features of UAE's History through the Writings of Western Travellers and Politicians'; and author Shaikha Saif Al Nakhi, who picked up the Best Emirati Creative literature Book award for her title 'Those Days'.

Sheikh Sultan also honoured Kuwaiti author Muna Al Shimari, winner of Best Arabic Novel, for her book 'Khademat Al Maqam'; Angelika Dunsmore, Head of Sales, Penguin Group, on behalf of Penguin Random House, winners of the Best International Fiction Book award for the title 'Micro Life: Miracles of the Miniature World Revealed'; and South African author Futhi Nsthinglia, winner of Best International Non-Fiction Book award for her book 'They Got You Too'.

Publishing awards

The Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award, Rewayat, an imprint of Kalimat, won the Best Local Publisher award; the Best Arab Publisher award went to Arab Diffusion Company from Lebanon while International Islamic Publishing House received the Best International Publisher award.

Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature

Sheikh Sultan also honoured winners of the 1 Dh1.2 million Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature. The Early Reader award went to 'How do You Feel Today?' by Massara Touqan, illustrated by Haya Halaw, and published by Kalila Wa Dimna Publishing House, Jordan; The Picture Book award was won by 'Kingdom of Antiquity' by Manar Haza, illustrated by Basema Husam, and published by Alia publishing, Egypt; 'Whispers of Trees' by Fay Mousa, illustrated by Fatima Madi, and published by Dar Asfar Publishing, Saudi Arabia won the Chapter Book award; The Young Adult Books award went to 'I'll start Now, do you Hear Me?' by Anas Abu Rahma, illustrated by Lubna Taha, and published by Dinosaun Publishing, Palestine; while the Comics category was closed by Jurors for this edition.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan honoured SIBF partners and sponsors