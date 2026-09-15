Shurooq to expand Al Faya Retreat from five rooms to 20

Shurooq said it will expand its Al Faya Retreat, set against the backdrop of a UNESCO world heritage site, from 5 rooms to 20.

Ahmed Al Qaseer, the CEO of the company, made the announcement on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market.

Other unique offerings of Shurooq- like the mountain trailer retreat Nomad and glamping destination The Moon Retreat- are expected to reopen next month, once the weather gets cooler.

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Nomad comprises 20 eco-luxury accommodation trailers that relies on natural materials and a hybrid energy system incorporating solar power. It reinforces the destination’s off-grid model and its "emphasis on reducing social media dependency". Meanwhile, the Moon Retreat offers a choice of 10 domes and 6 private tents, each with breathtaking views of the desert.

Sharjah Collections, managed by Minor Hotels, which Shurooq appointed, noted a five percent increase of guests in their resorts and hotels in August 2026, as compared to the same month last year. That is according to Shaikha Al Shamsi, Senior Director of Marketing at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Speaking about the growth, Al Shamsi attributed the rise to a growing appetite for authentic, nature-based experiences. "A lot of people from different emirates are showing huge interest because Sharjah provides authentic and natural experiences—you interact with nature itself, which you find a lot in Sharjah. This is what keeps us unique," she said.

She noted that ecotourism is expanding rapidly, with even Gen Z showing significant interest in nature over traditional mall and shopping environments. "People actually want to interact with nature, and this is what we are famous for as an emirate."

Al Shamsi emphasized that Shurooq's hospitality offerings are built around selling experiences rather than rooms. "Each retreat is built around keeping the authenticity and identity of the place. Our hotels are boutique properties. It's more than a room."

She cited Najd Al Muqsar, a heritage village over 200 years old with just seven rooms, as an example. "The hiking route, the nature, the weather in Khor Fakkan, the restaurant—it is a unique experience not available anywhere else." She added that guests interact not only with the surroundings but also with the local community, calling it a defining feature of Sharjah's offerings.