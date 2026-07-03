Shurooq and Minor Hotels sign deal to manage 7 Sharjah Collection properties

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has partnered with global hospitality operator Minor Hotels to manage and operate the Sharjah Collection, marking a new phase in the growth of the emirate's portfolio of nature-based and heritage-inspired hospitality destinations.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, will see Minor Hotels oversee the management of seven boutique retreats located across the emirate's desert, mountain, coastal and heritage destinations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, with the agreement signed by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, and Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa, in the presence of William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International.

Under the partnership, Minor Hotels will introduce its international hospitality systems, commercial network and operational expertise to the Sharjah Collection while preserving the environmental, cultural and heritage identity that defines the portfolio.

Minor Hotels operates more than 640 hotels and resorts across 66 countries, including brands such as Anantara, Tivoli, Avani and NH Collection, bringing extensive experience in luxury, nature-based and destination hospitality.

Sheikha Bodour said the partnership strengthens Sharjah Collection's international positioning while remaining true to the emirate's cultural identity and sustainability principles.

"Sharjah Collection was created from our belief that hospitality can be a powerful expression of place," she said. "Our partnership with Minor Hotels marks an important step in expanding the collection's international reach while preserving the authenticity and values that define it."

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said the partnership represents the next stage in the evolution of Sharjah Collection.

He said the collaboration would strengthen the collection's operational model, expand its commercial reach and improve the consistency of guest experiences while allowing Shurooq to continue focusing on destination development and long-term value creation for Sharjah's tourism sector.

Amir Golbarg said Minor Hotels would build on the strong foundations already established by Shurooq.

He said the group's role would be to bring international distribution capabilities, operational excellence and hospitality expertise while maintaining the distinctive identity of the collection and supporting Sharjah's vision for sustainable tourism.

Sharjah Collection currently comprises Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad, offering more than 150 accommodation units across the emirate. The properties have been developed around eco-tourism, cultural authenticity, wellness and low-impact hospitality experiences.

Shurooq said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen Sharjah's hospitality sector, attract new visitor segments and reinforce the emirate's position as a regional destination for sustainable, experience-led tourism.