Shortest marriages in UAE: Six couples divorce within 10 days of wedding in 2022

Two couples that separated after 56 years and 49 years were the longest marriages registered in the same period

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM

Six couples that divorced just less than 10 days after tying the knot were the shortest marriages recorded in the UAE during last year. One of these couples divorced after 2 days in marriage while the marriage of another couple lasted for only 3 days.

These cases were among the 596 divorce cases recorded in the UAE in 2022, according to the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The figures showed that divorce cases were down from 648 cases in 2021 to 596 cases in 2022.

The statistics revealed that 290 divorce cases involved Emirati couples, while 180 were for expat and female citizens and non-citizens couples.

Federal courts registered the divorces in the emirate of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

Family counsellors and psychologists in UAE cited infidelity or extra-marital affairs, lack of preparation and commitment, poor or lack of communication, physical and verbal abuse, social media, failure to assume responsibilities by either of the spouses, and unrealistic expectations are some of the main reasons for early divorces in the UAE.

Dr Dolly Habbal, a clinical psychologist working with Advanced Cure, had earlier told Khaleej Times that many marriages end in divorce because of a lack of commitment to the marriage and responsibility.

"Many people prepare for the wedding and not marriage. When partners are not committed to each other, they may fail to put enough effort into their relationship, and with time, it may weaken the connection between them and lead to divorce," she said.

"When you are in a committed relationship, you need to reassess your priorities and to think about both of you and not only you."

Habbal also cited incompatibility and differences in mentality and personality as other reasons for early divorces. She said this leads to continuous fights and arguments as each of the spouses want to prove that they are right and the other is wrong instead of engaging in a genuine confrontation and making compromises.

