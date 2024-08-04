Shooting stars, fireballs to light up UAE skies: Choose from mountain or desert viewing experience

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:52 AM

Up to 100 shooting stars per hour will light up the night skies over the UAE as the Perseids meteor shower peaks next week. Residents don’t need special equipment to get a good view of the cosmic action on August 12; they just have to find a viewing spot away from the city and street lights, lie flat on their backs and look up.

Those looking for a guided experience can choose from two paid events: One atop the UAE’s highest peak, the Jebel Jais; and the other deep inside a Sharjah desert, Mleiha.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, which is hosting a special viewing event on the Jebel Jais, the Perseids “usually put on a good show and this year may produce up to 100 meteors per hour at a dark site”.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Known for their bright shooting stars, the Perseids meteor shower often produces ‘fireballs’, which are “larger explosions of light and colour” that last longer than an average meteor streak.

The shower occurs every year when the Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. “This debris burns up in the Earth's atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light in the night sky. The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Perseus, hence the name Perseids,” the DAG explained.

The Perseids are considered one of the “most reliable” meteor showers, offering consistent displays year after year.