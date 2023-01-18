'Shocked and devastated': Family mourns much-loved British runner and hairdresser who died in Dubai

Mary Taylor moved to the UAE in November, and she loved her life and thoroughly enjoyed it here

Mary Taylor. Photo: Joanne Edwards

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 2:19 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 3:01 PM

A 40-year-old British hairdresser and a much-loved runner who has recently moved to the UAE has died, according to a media report.

Mary Taylor, who hails from Silsden, near Bradford, was known for cheering up her community during the pandemic by carrying out fancy dress runs in her village, according to the BBC.

The report quoted her sister Joanne Edwards saying that she was "absolutely shocked and devastated" and that her death was "completely out of the blue". Mary moved to Dubai in November to work as a hairdresser. The BBC quoted her sister saying: "There's just no words for how broken we're all feeling at the moment.

"We're still waiting for information from the authorities in Dubai. We don't know anything. We're just under the impression it's just natural causes," she was reported to say, adding that Mary will be remembered for her fun runs in Silsden to cheer up her community.

Speaking to the BBC, Joanne said: "She was enjoying hairdressing [in Dubai]. She was running, swimming and just genuinely very happy. From the messages that were exchanged between us, she was loving life and thoroughly enjoying it. It's very safe, and so we have no, absolutely no question over her safety there."

She said that an online fundraising page to "bring Mary home" was set up and had already received more than £11,000 in donations.

A spokesperson for the British Embassy has said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British woman who died in Dubai."

ALSO READ: