'Women can dream freely': Dubai's Sheikha Latifa on what sets the UAE story apart

Speak to any young Emirati about Dubai’s thriving culture scene, and you will be met with endless praise for the city’s never-ending pursuit of all things artsy and trendy.

Take Alserkal Avenue, for example: a buzzing arts and culture district that features galleries, creative platforms, and home-grown initiatives, all housed in unassuming warehouses.

Dubai is often admired for its grandeur, with its gleaming skyscrapers and ultramodern elements. Yet behind the glittering surface lies a quieter story, one that is only now beginning to receive its due recognition: the story of a city whose culture and heritage remain its most alluring measure of success.

For decades, the emirate has embraced the world while captivating it, often without pausing to reflect on the roots of its strength. But culture, steady and unassuming, has always been the force shaping Dubai’s future.

Alongside the city’s visionary leadership, the woman leading this charge is Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Sheikha Latifa tells of her endeavours in cultivating Dubai’s brand as an arts and culture hub.

Emirati women at the heart of culture

“I have had the privilege of helping to nurture this growth, not as an individual achievement but as part of a shared journey to position Dubai as a place where creativity thrives, heritage is celebrated, and our real stories are told in ways that connect with the world,” she told Khaleej Times.

She noted how Emirati women are at the heart of this journey, and whose “voices, talents and perspectives continue to enrich our cultural narrative".

“Every day, I see young Emirati women standing at the forefront of this story, carrying the depth of our heritage while speaking to the world with confidence and creativity. Whether through design, literature, film, or digital innovation, they are not only sharing their lived experiences but also shaping how we see ourselves and how the world sees us.”

From the moment Dubai Culture was established in 2008, Sheikha Latifa has been at the heart of its journey, guiding its growth with quiet determination and vision. Over the years, she has helped lay the foundations of Dubai’s creative economy, not through isolated initiatives, but through a continuum of efforts that connect policy to people and strategy to stories.

Her focus has always been clear: to empower local talent, create platforms where creativity can flourish, and ensure that Dubai’s cultural voice is carried far beyond its borders.

“Dubai’s culture is where dreams take shape and where the soul of our nation is reflected and renewed. I want every young creative to know that their stories matter, that they are part of a legacy built over generations, and that their work has the power to influence the future,” she remarked. “In celebrating their achievements and fostering their talent, we are safeguarding our heritage and planting the seeds for a future rich with possibility and beauty.”

Shaping Dubai’s global cultural voice

Sheikha Latifa’s influence extends far beyond the borders of Dubai. She has helped redefine culture not as an ornament of society but as a force that drives progress, dialogue, and innovation. Initiatives like Dubai Design Week, which has positioned design as a universal language of creativity, and Sikka, which champions home-grown talent, reflect her belief in culture as both an engine of opportunity and a connector of communities.

Under her stewardship, Dubai secured the honour of hosting the first-ever ICOM General Conference in the MEASA region, a historic moment that will bring the world’s museum community to Dubai in 2025 and place the city at the centre of future cultural dialogue. She has also shaped long-term strategies like the Creative Economy Strategy, positioning Dubai as a global capital for creative industries and a magnet for talent. Her vision has placed Dubai among the top destinations for Foreign Direct Investment in the creative economy, ensuring both sustainability and growth.

Equally, her advocacy has resonated on the international stage. With her support, the UAE has safeguarded traditions such as the 'Talli' craft, now inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage List, and secured a seat on UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2024. These achievements underscore the UAE’s role as both a preserver of heritage and a custodian of humanity’s shared legacy.

Roots of inspiration

She said that her path down the cultural sector has been forged by the lessons she learnt from her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE. “I learned that our value in life is defined by the courage to achieve, that vision must always be matched with action and that the outcome of our visions and actions is always defined by intention,” she said.

Her grandmother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is affectionately referred to as the ‘Mother of Dubai’, also has a special place in her heart. “I inherited a deep respect for heritage, resilience, and selflessness; from her, I learned that leadership is as much about care and compassion as it is about progress,” she shared.

“From my mother and aunts, I learned the importance of wisdom, confidence, entrepreneurship, and community — values that continue to inspire me every day. These lessons have instilled in me a profound belief in the transformative power of creativity, constituting the bedrock upon which each generation envisions and progresses the culture of tomorrow.”

10 wears of Emirati Women’s Day

On the 10th anniversary of Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikha Latifa stressed that women in the UAE have long been supported, exemplified by the fields and positions that Emirati women occupy. “Today, Emirati women are scientists, ministers, entrepreneurs, artists, and astronauts. Their achievements reflect not only individual determination but also a collective environment that empowers and uplifts them,” she wrote in a statement.

She added, “And while we celebrate the many milestones reached, we also look ahead to ensure that every Emirati girl grows up knowing that her voice matters, her dreams are valid, and her contributions will shape the future of our nation.”