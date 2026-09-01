Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed pays tribute to grandma who quietly shaped Dubai’s community

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has offered a rare glimpse into the life and legacy of her grandmother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting on a woman whose influence was deeply rooted in her connection with people and her service to the community.

In a post shared on X, Sheikha Latifa described her grandmother as a woman who “crafted her legacy quietly”, placing humanity at the heart of her giving.

She said she knew her grandmother through family stories as a woman who was close to people and present in the details of their lives, seeing service to the community as a responsibility that did not require the spotlight.

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She also highlighted her grandmother’s belief in empowering women and families as a way of building a stronger society.

While much of Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan’s work took place away from public view, historical records offer a glimpse into the important role she played in Dubai’s social life.

A British Embassy account dated May 16, 1981, described Sheikha Latifa as a woman who kept a low public profile but held an influential position in Dubai. The report was prepared at the request of then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, ahead of a private meeting with Sheikha Latifa during Thatcher’s visit to Dubai.

She was regarded as an informal link between women in the community and the Ruler and his immediate family, allowing her to hear directly about women's and families' concerns and needs.

A key part of that connection was her women’s majlis, which she held several times a week.

The gatherings gave her an opportunity to listen to community members and convey their views to the Ruler. Recommendations arising from these meetings, the account said, contributed to the development of housing programs for citizens, launched with her encouragement.

Sheikha Latifa also took a particular interest in people of determination and issues concerning women’s education and health.

Her charitable interests extended beyond the UAE, with the account also noting her support for community and charitable initiatives abroad.

The account described her influence as one exercised through direct communication, personal relationships and wisdom in dealing with people rather than through public appearances.

That picture closely reflects the woman her granddaughter remembered more than four decades later.

For Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, her grandmother’s legacy was not defined by visibility, but by the lives she touched and the people she listened to.

The story that emerges is of a woman who found influence not in the spotlight, but in the majlis, in conversations with women and families, and in her ability to carry their concerns forward.