Sheikha Jawaher sheds light on vital role of developmental institutions in navigating societal changes

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 4:07 PM

The developmental organisations in Sharjah have played a vital role in enhancing the welfare of communities amidst evolving societal changes, empowering various segments of society.

That’s according to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), who underscored how these institutions in Sharjah have established inclusive and effective developmental frameworks that empower all segments of society and foster a strong participatory community culture.

These insights were shared by Sheikha Jawaher during the annual meeting organised at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) for the senior leadership, and strategy and quality assurance teams of the 19 entities that fall under Her Highness’ leadership in Sharjah.

Her Highness pointed out that the Ruler of Sharjah has always “placed his faith wisely and successfully in humanity to lead the emirate’s development."

"Today, Sharjah is a hub of development, a capital of culture and knowledge, and a global beacon of humanity. It has proven throughout its journey to be a friend to families, children and the elderly, and a companion of the youth as they work towards achieving their goals. Such a culture automatically encourages the members of the community to fully engage in nation building efforts. This nation has given us so much, and it is our duty to not withhold anything we can offer in return.”

Strong families lay the roots for a powerful community culture

The meeting explored multi stakeholder strategies aiming to allow close collaborations between government and private sector entities, enabling them to coalesce their strengths while also drawing from successful global experiences in community development and public service.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi said: “We are working towards a strong, multi-sectoral institutional network that will combine specific expertise to fully cater to all segments of society and carry out their developmental roles, both locally and globally. Our goal has always been to design public services that nurture families, strengthen familial bonds and champion family values. If families remain united amidst changes, our identity remains intact, and our motivation to make positive contributions is firmly established. Strong families lay the foundations of a powerful community culture to face change”.

Women's issues connected to progress

Shedding light on upskilling, empowering and building the capabilities of women in the UAE and worldwide, Her Highness noted: “Our journey in empowering women has demonstrated that women's issues are not isolated; they are deeply interconnected with development, and heavily impact the level of growth we achieve. Supporting women does not imply that they require any more special care than men. It reiterates the essentiality of diversity and inclusion at workplaces and in society. This logic is equally applicable for child and youth development entities that are responsible for future generations from both genders. Ultimately, the prosperity of communities begins with nurturing children and cultivating a culture that acquaints them with their rights and duties”.

What does the future hold?

Elucidating on the future of institutional work, in Sharjah and beyond, Her Highness said: “Life is in a constant state of development, and we must strive to be leaders rather than followers, anticipating the future and preparing ourselves accordingly. The challenges and aspirations of yesterday are not the same as those of today. Therefore, every institution must demonstrate creativity in drawing their plans and strategies, continually updating practices, thinking innovatively, and refreshing work processes. Time rewards those who keep pace with it and respects those who are ahead of it. We aspire to achieve qualitative milestones for our institutions at every stage, and our experience has shown that we have institutions capable of accomplishing just that.”

