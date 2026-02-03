11 GEMS students win Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence has played a important role in promoting female students into leadership roles and helping them achieve greater heights in the future, a senior GEMS Education official said.

Addressing the annual award ceremony at GEMS Winchester School Dubai on Tuesday, Ranju Anand, executive vice-president at GEMS Education, paid tribute to Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s vision of fostering leadership and supporting the active role of women in society.