11 GEMS students win Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence

This award plays an important role in promoting female students into leadership roles, says executive vice-president at GEMS Education

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Feb 2026, 5:55 PM
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Excellence has played a important role in promoting female students into leadership roles and helping them achieve greater heights in the future, a senior GEMS Education official said.

Addressing the annual award ceremony at GEMS Winchester School Dubai on Tuesday, Ranju Anand, executive vice-president at GEMS Education, paid tribute to Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s vision of fostering leadership and supporting the active role of women in society.

