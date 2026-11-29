Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has shared a new photograph with her father, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, thanking the public for their prayers and heartfelt messages following his surgery.

In a social media post on Sunday, Sheikha Bodour said her father was recovering and expressed her deep appreciation to everyone who had asked about his health and kept him in their prayers during this time.

"From the bottom of my heart, many thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers, asked about my father and checked on his health following his surgery," she wrote.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She also prayed for his continued recovery, asking God to grant him lasting health and wellbeing, bless him with a long life and protect him from all harm.

Expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support, she added, "May God reward you for your prayers and return your kindness to you many times over."

The update comes more than a week after Sheikha Bodour announced on November 20 that her 87-year-old father was undergoing surgery, asking the public to keep him in their prayers.

In an emotional message shared on social media, she expressed hope that the operation would go smoothly and that her father would make a speedy recovery. She did not disclose the nature of the surgery or how long it was expected to last.

She later returned to Instagram with reassuring news, confirming that Sheikh Dr Sultan had come out of surgery and was in the recovery room.

"We ask Allah to bless him with a speedy and complete recovery and to clothe him with health and wellness. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who prayed for him and asked about him. May Allah reward you," she wrote.

Following the surgery, Sharjah Police also shared a voice message from the Ruler, in which he personally thanked residents for their prayers and kind wishes.

"Thank you for your prayers. Every success I achieve is thanks to your prayers for me. I wish you success in your lives," Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

Sharjah Ruler announces Dh250 million support package for residents

Coming just four days after Sheikha Bodour shared news of her father's surgery, Sheikh Dr Sultan directed that Dh20,000 be disbursed to each beneficiary of the Social Services Department, at a total cost of Dh250 million.

According to an announcement by Sharjah Media, the amounts were deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts on Tuesday, November 24.

This thoughtful gesture is yet another reflection of Sheikh Sultan's deep-rooted generosity and his longstanding commitment to the wellbeing of Sharjah's people.