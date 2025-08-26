Tears of pride: Sheikha Bodour recalls emotional moment as Al Faya joins UNESCO list

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi was in tears when the Faya Palaeolandscape in Sharjah was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 11 after the World Heritage Committee, during its 47th session held in Paris.

"They were not just tears of joy," she recalled, “but a profound and overwhelming sense of shared purpose, and a deep gratitude for the collective belief that made this moment possible."

Al Faya, located in the central region of Sharjah, received this recognition for its "exceptional global value" as it preserves one of the oldest and longest continuous records of human presence in desert environments, dating back over 200,000 years.

Eighteen successive geological layers have been uncovered at the Al Faya site, each documenting a different time period of human activity. It is noted as the first desert site to document the Stone Age era registered on the World Heritage List, making this recognition a significant milestone in understanding human evolution.

For Sheikha Bodour, the official ambassador for the international nomination file of the Al Faya site, the recognition was more than a cultural accolade. “It was a recognition that our commitment to honouring the past had been affirmed on a world stage,” she told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview ahead of the Emirati Women's Day.

She explained that, for Sharjah and the UAE, the inscription is both a triumph of heritage and a powerful reminder of the region’s role in early human history. “It fundamentally evolves the narrative of our region on the global stage,” she said.

"It is a moment of national pride,” she added, “but also an invitation to listen more deeply to the land and to let its truths guide our future.”

Royal heritage

As the daughter of the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikha Bodour has always balanced respect for her heritage with a commitment to creating new opportunities.

"My royal heritage is the foundation of everything I do,” she reflected. “I was raised in a household where ideas were encouraged, opinions were valued, and service to the community was not just a duty, but a core part of our identity.”

She credits her father, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as a role model who embodies the balance between tradition and progress. “From him, I learned that true leadership isn’t about hierarchy, it is about humility and the unwavering commitment to doing what is right, even when it is not easy.”

Her own leadership philosophy centres on widening the path for others. “My aim has always been to widen the path, not just walk it alone. I want young Emirati women to know that honoring where you come from doesn’t mean standing still. It means using that strong grounding to rise — and to ensure that others rise with you.”

First honorary professorship

Sheikha Bodour recently became the first recipient of the University of Leicester’s honorary professorship, an achievement she sees not as a conclusion but “a signpost on a much longer journey."

"This honour from the University of Leicester is profoundly meaningful to me in that light,” she said. “For me, this honorary professorship is not just a title, it’s a responsibility to continue championing the transformative power of learning, especially across borders."

She hopes the recognition will inspire young people, especially women, to see how purpose-driven ideas can reshape institutions and create new futures.

"The arts and academia are not separate from social change,” she emphasised. “They are its very lifeblood.”

Tradition through storytelling

Sheikha Bodour’s publishing journey began with a personal mission. When her daughter showed little interest in Arabic books, she realised the urgent need for stories that would truly engage young readers.

"Kalimat Group was born from a very personal and urgent need,” she said. “It highlighted a dire need for stories in our own language that could captivate young minds and make them feel seen.”

She believes storytelling is not just entertainment but a cultural anchor. “Stories provide identity, a shared past, and a common vocabulary through which we can exchange ideas, share memories, and navigate the world.”

For her, innovation in storytelling is not about abandoning heritage, but about reimagining it for the future.

Leading with purpose

Reflecting on her tenure as President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikha Bodour acknowledged the immense challenges.

"When I was elected the first Arab and Muslim woman to serve as President of the IPA, I was filled with pride and a deep sense of responsibility," she said. "Little did I know my biggest leadership test was just around the corner."

She described that period as one defined by resilience. "Resilience is not about a grand gesture; it’s about the quiet persistence of focusing on the day at hand. I learned to wake up each morning, take the next step, and just continue."

The experience taught her that resilience is not only strength but also intention. "It’s about continuing, even when you’re tired, and choosing hope again and again," she said.

Guiding the IPA, she explained, was ultimately about safeguarding access to knowledge. “That’s the story of resilience that I believe defines Emirati women today: not just the ability to endure, but the unwavering commitment to lead with purpose, no matter the circumstances.”

Launchpads for leadership

As President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), Sheikha Bodour sees universities as more than academic institutions. “At the American University of Sharjah, we don’t just graduate students, we nurture leaders,” she affirmed.

For young Emirati women, she stresses the importance of leaving AUS not only with academic excellence but also with agency and vision. Leadership development is woven into the institution through mentorships, workshops, research fellowships, and the Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Endowed Chair in Women’s Leadership.

"This initiative is dedicated to cultivating a generation of women who don’t just participate in society — they help shape it,” she said.

Women in AI and technology

Sheikha Bodour champions women’s leadership in AI and emerging technologies, arguing that technology reflects the values of its creators. “Technology is never neutral. It reflects the values of those who build it,” she explained.

“This is why women’s leadership in AI and emerging technology is essential. We bring a different lens to the table — one rooted in empathy, ethics, and a focus on sustainable impact."

She underlined the need for infrastructure to enable this progress: equitable policies, access to STEM education, and innovation ecosystems like Sheraa, where more than half the supported startups are women-led.

“A future shaped by diverse voices,” she noted, “is a future that works for all.”

Using influence for good

Beyond her business and academic work, Sheikha Bodour devotes energy to supporting displaced children, advocating for the visually impaired, and advancing literacy worldwide.

“My fundamental belief is that we can all serve, no matter our position or background,” she said.

“Giving one hour of your time each week to teach a skill to an underprivileged community can be as valuable as securing micro-loans to encourage startups. What truly matters is the intention and the willingness to act with no expectation of benefit.”

She uses her influence to amplify unheard voices. “Whether it is displaced children, visually impaired learners, or communities with limited access to books, these causes are not distant to me. They are personal.”

Her message to other Emirati women is clear: “Your influence, no matter the scale, can be transformative. Change doesn’t only come from titles or institutions. It comes from every act of courage, every moment of kindness, every voice raised for what is right.”

Inspiring the next generation

Through initiatives like PublisHer and her support for women entrepreneurs, Sheikha Bodour actively creates opportunities for the next generation.

She finds hope in the courage, curiosity, and self-belief of young Emirati women. “This generation is thoughtful, ambitious, and incredibly self-aware. They dream not just for themselves, but for their communities and the planet.”

Her advice to them: hold onto purpose, let values guide ambition, surround yourself with people who help you grow—and take the first step, even if the path is unclear. “The world needs more voices like yours,” she said.

Measuring success

Although she acknowledges achievements such as Sheraa’s 150 supported startups and $4 billion in foreign investment, Sheikha Bodour insists numbers are not her true measure of success.

“For me, the true measure of success lies in the human impact behind those figures—the entrepreneur gaining confidence, the student seeing herself as a leader, the woman turning a dream into a sustainable business.”

“If we can help women claim their space, raise their voices, and build with intention, then that, to me, is the highest form of success.”

Shaping the UAE’s next chapter

As Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated, Sheikha Bodour extends a message to women across all sectors: every choice shapes the nation’s future.

“To every Emirati woman—whether you are raising children, building companies, teaching students, or leading change—you are shaping the future of this country with every choice you make.”

She urged women to think boldly about what lies ahead. “I hope that when we look back on this decade, we’ll see not just individual achievements, but a collective legacy of women who led with clarity, conviction, and compassion.”

She concluded with a call to action: to continue writing this story together—“word by word, action by action—with courage, pride, and hope.”