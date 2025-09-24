Look: Sheikha Bodour dazzles at daughter's wedding, pens heartfelt note to husband

After her daughter walked down the aisle and the mother of the bride finally let go of her 'little girl's' hand, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi revealed her own stunning look for the special day.

"Mother of the bride — my heart is full," wrote the royal, as she shared pictures from the momentous occasion. "What a beautiful day for love and forever."

Dressed in a majestic green tulle embroidered Elie Saab gown, the Sheikha's outfit was adorned with deep green sequined palm leaves, showcasing cultural pride and heritage.

The daughter of the Sharjah Ruler accessorised her outfit with dazzling jewels from Cartier. The necklace featured the iconic panther from the brand, nestled gently above a ruby, surrounded by glimmering diamonds. It was paired with a similar ring and earrings.

A timeless Cartier Baignoire watch completed the outfit, as the Sheikha, known for her humility and ambition, gave a shoutout to her hairstylist as well as makeup artist.

The granddaughter of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, got married on Sunday, September 21, her mother announced on Monday.

On a day filled with love and gratitude, Sheikha Bodour also paid homage to her own partner in life, her husband Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.

"Time moves swiftly, yet within its quiet rhythm, we are given the greatest gift — watching our children grow. Every laugh, every step, every moment becomes a thread in the tapestry of our lives. To walk this sacred journey beside you, raising souls with love and intention, is more than a blessing — it’s a purpose, a legacy, a quiet kind of forever," she wrote in a heartfelt post, as she shared a rare picture of the couple standing side by side on their daughter's big day.

The photo tugged on users' heartstrings, as many showered the couple with blessings and filled the comment section with admiration.

Beyond her business and academic work, Sheikha Bodour devotes energy to supporting displaced children, advocating for the visually impaired, and advancing literacy worldwide.