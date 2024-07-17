Sheikha Bodour launches 'read you are in Sharjah' campaign to engage younger generation

File

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM

A new campaign in Sharjah is aiming to get more youngsters to read. The 'read you are in Sharjah' campaign will integrate reading spaces into the emirate’s landmarks in an effort to get children and teenagers to read every day.

The initiative was launched by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), and will be implemented by Menassah Distribution Company. Inspired by the emirate’s renowned slogan, ‘Smile You Are In Sharjah,’ the campaign celebrates Sharjah’s love for all things books and knowledge.

Sheikha Bodour stressed that it is the collective responsibility of cultural institutions in Sharjah to inspire and engage the younger generation through initiatives that resonate with them and nurture their love for knowledge.

Declared as the cultural capital of the Arab World by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1998, Sharjah has since solidified its position as the go-to place for cultural activities. The emirate has hosted the Sharjah Book Fair- which is one of the largest book fairs in the world- since 1982. Every year it attracts hundreds of literary figures and thousands of titles from all over the globe. In 2019, the emirate was named the world book capital.

Instill love for reading

This initiative aligns with Sharjah’s cultural aspirations and reflects a commitment to cultivating cultural creativity within the Arabic language, said Sheikha Bodour.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi

Rashid Al-Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, praised Sheikha Bodour for her tireless efforts to make books accessible to all and said the company is committed to bringing about an “intellectual renaissance” in Sharjah.