Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi named patron of Magdi Yacoub Institute

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), has accepted the patronage of the Magdi Yacoub Institute, strengthening Sharjah’s partnership with the world-leading cardiovascular research centre.

The patronage was formally bestowed during her visit to the Magdi Yacoub Institute Heart Science Centre in Harefield, UK, marking a new phase in collaboration between Sharjah and this world-leading centre for cardiovascular research.

Sheikha Bodour was welcomed by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Founder and Director of the Institute, Emeritus Professor at Imperial College London and Chief Scientific Officer of Heart Biotech Holdings.

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During the visit, Professor Sir Magdi formally invited Sheikha Bodour to become the patron of the institute, recognising her longstanding commitment to advancing science, innovation and international research collaboration.

The appointment builds on Sharjah's ongoing support for regenerative cardiac medicine, including a $2 million investment in Heart Biotech Holdings to help develop the Yacoub Heart Valve programme.

Sheikha Bodour said Sharjah views investment in science as an investment in people.

"Guided by the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, we seek partnerships that bring together knowledge, innovation and international collaboration to address challenges that affect lives around the world. The Magdi Yacoub Institute exemplifies how scientific excellence can lead to transformative healthcare. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and creating new opportunities for researchers in Sharjah to contribute to and benefit from this remarkable journey of discovery."

The two sides discussed expanding collaboration between the Magdi Yacoub Institute, SPARK, the American University of Sharjah and the University of Sharjah, including joint research projects, scientific exchanges and opportunities for students and researchers from Sharjah to work with one of the world's leading cardiac research centres.