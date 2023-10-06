'Sheikh Zayed's partner in building nation': Dubai Crown Prince shares throwback photo of late grandfather

A day earlier Sheikh Hamdan shared a combo picture of his late grandfather and his father on the occasion of World Teachers' Day

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 4:40 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared another endearing rare photo of his late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum — calling him the “builder of Dubai and architect of its resurgence”.

A black and white photo showing Sheikh Rashid in a pensive mood with a pen in hand, writing on a piece paper was shared by Sheikh Hamdan on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, on the eve of Sheikh Rashid’s 33rd death anniversary.

Sheikh Hamdan captioned it in Arabic: "33 years ago, Dubai and the UAE bid farewell to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Zayed's partner in building the nation."

The Crown Prince of Dubai also honoured Sheikh Rashid as the “builder of Dubai and architect of its resurgence… Our role model in work and loyalty. His vision did not know the impossible. He will remain present in all the achievements of Dubai.”

Thank you teachers

A day earlier, on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan shared a combo picture of his late grandfather and his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of World Teachers' Day.

He captioned it, “Thank you teachers” with a heart emoji. The heartening image shows both the late Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed writing on a board, demonstrating their strong commitment to advancing the level of education in the country.

Writing history

It can be observed that in both pictures shared by Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Rashid is seen writing — which can be interpreted as to how the late ruler of Dubai laid down plans and foundations years ago that transformed Dubai into a leading metropolis that it is today.

