Rare collection of 118 poems by Sheikh Zayed celebrates UAE Founding Father's legacy

Abu Dhabi has unveiled a landmark poetry collection celebrating the wisdom, values, and literary legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Treasured Sayings offers readers a rare window into Sheikh Zayed’s personal reflections on leadership, humanity, unity, and his deep connection to the nation he helped build.

Published through Assouline, the collection brings together 118 carefully selected poems, with 75 translated into English, making Sheikh Zayed’s poetic voice accessible to a wider international audience. The poems explore themes that continue to define Emirati society today, including compassion, tolerance, belonging, love, generosity, and the beauty of the natural world.

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More than a literary anthology, the publication serves as a cultural archive preserving the values and principles that shaped Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the UAE. Organized according to the rhyme scheme of each poem’s opening line, the collection reflects the rich tradition of Nabati poetry and its enduring place within Emirati identity.

The initiative was developed with the support of national partners, including the Founder’s Office at the Presidential Court and the Arabic Language Center.

In addition to the printed edition, 'Treasured Sayings' features an electronic version, recorded audio recitations of selected poems, and a glossary of Emirati dialect vocabulary drawn from Sheikh Zayed’s poetry. Together, these elements aim to ensure that his words continue to inspire future generations while helping preserve an important part of the nation’s literary heritage.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, described the publication as both a cultural responsibility and a tribute to Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy.

“Through its carefully curated pages, we honour and safeguard the poetic voice of the late Sheikh Zayed, whose words continue to reflect his vision for unity, his deep connection to the land, and his belief in humanity,” he said.

Al Mubarak added that the collection reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while strengthening connections between generations through shared values and traditions.

The publication also highlights Abu Dhabi's growing role as a global cultural hub, promoting Emirati heritage on the international stage and fostering greater cultural understanding through literature.

For Assouline, 'Treasured Sayings' represents a significant addition to its catalog of culturally important works, introducing readers worldwide to the poetic legacy of one of the Arab world’s most influential leaders.

The book is available for purchase through Assouline’s website.