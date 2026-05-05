Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 759 approvals worth Dh616 million in Q1 2026

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, issued 759 housing approvals in the first quarter of 2026, with a total value exceeding Dh616 million, underscoring continued momentum in the UAE's housing sector.

The approvals included 129 housing grants and benefits worth Dh102.9 million, alongside 583 housing loans and financing solutions delivered in partnership with national banks valued at Dh460.5 million. An additional 47 government housing loans within residential complexes amounted to Dh53.2 million.

The latest figures reflect what officials described as an acceleration in service delivery and improved efficiency within the country’s housing support system.

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Since its establishment in 1999, the programme has issued more than 73,000 housing support decisions nationwide, with a total value exceeding Dh50 billion. Authorities said the programme continues to offer a range of housing solutions tailored to citizens’ needs, contributing to family stability and overall quality of life.

The public-private partnership model has played a key role in enhancing sector performance, helping to clear more than 12,000 backlog applications and raising the fulfillment rate from 34 per cent to 94 per cent. The UAE has also achieved a home ownership rate of 91 per cent, reflecting the long-term impact of its housing policies.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the progress reflects the leadership's commitment to ensuring adequate housing for citizens.

“The rapid progress witnessed in the UAE's housing sector reflects the forward-looking vision of our leadership and its commitment to providing adequate housing for citizens as a cornerstone of family stability and a key pillar of quality of life,” he said.

He added that the UAE's housing policies are built on an integrated approach that prioritises citizens' wellbeing while supporting the development of cohesive and sustainable communities, aligned with national strategies such as 'We the UAE 2031' and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the ministry, said the sector is undergoing a strategic transformation driven by innovative financing models, stronger private sector partnerships and the adoption of smart solutions.

“This approach ensures a balance between financial sustainability and social impact, while strengthening the sector's ability to keep pace with population growth and future challenges,” he said.