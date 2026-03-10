100 taxis, extra buses deployed for Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque crowds on final Ramadan nights

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have stepped up transport services around Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan 2026, as the capital prepares for large numbers of worshippers expected at the country’s largest mosque — particularly during the final nights of the holy month.

The mosque has historically drawn tens of thousands of worshippers for late-night Tahajjud prayers, with attendance peaking on the 27th night of Ramadan, when more than 70,000 people gathered in a single night in recent years.

Ramadan prayer timings

To manage the surge in visitors, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said it has intensified traffic monitoring and expanded taxi and public bus services throughout Ramadan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Around 100 taxis deployed daily

Approximately 100 taxis will operate daily to serve worshippers travelling to the mosque, with additional vehicles expected during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, when attendance typically rises for extended nightly prayers.

Dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones have been designated in coordination with mosque management, while inspectors and transport coordinators will supervise operations on site to help organise the flow of visitors.

Extra buses and larger vehicles

Public bus services have also been enhanced to improve acc