Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches interactive UAE Hijri calendar

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre's website now displays an "interactive" UAE Hijri calendar, enabling Muslims to view prayer times, Hijri months, and religious, national and international events.

This comes within the framework of the centre’s role as the official body concerned with preparing and issuing the UAE Hijri calendar and determining prayer times and the beginnings of the Hijri months in the UAE. The interactive calendar provides a digital experience that allows users to view both Hijri and Gregorian days, facilitating access to information related to the Hijri calendar at any time and from any place.

Along with services related to the calendar and prayer times, the UAE Hijri Calendar website also offers diverse knowledge and cultural content that includes the Hijri months and their beginnings, the cycles, the risings, the seasons, and the astronomical events associated with them. This reflects an important aspect of the Emirati cultural heritage, and contributes to raising awareness of the inherited knowledge related to the Hijri calendar and the local environment.

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The system includes the "UAE Hijri Calendar" smart application, and a book "The Hijri Calendar," which contains prayer times, tide times, a collection of supplications and invocations, and the virtues of the Hijri months and related events. Furthermore, it includes the book "Al Durur wa Al Tawali'," which provides cultural content about seasons, horoscopes, constellations, winds, sea conditions, lunar phases, and their relationship to tides, thus contributing to the documentation and dissemination of knowledge related to the cultural heritage associated with horoscopes and lunar phases.

These are available through the UAE Hijri Calendar website, in addition to the availability of the two books in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Library.