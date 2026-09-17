Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque introduces entry fees for visitors

Planning to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque soon? The beautiful Abu Dhabi white-marble landmark has recently introduced entry fees for visitors at Dh5 for UAE Emirates ID holders and Dh10 for tourists. Those above 60 or under three years old and people of determination are still able to access the vast complex free of charge.

Booking a ticket to visit the place can be done via the official website www.szgmc.gov.ae. Visiting times are from 9am to 8:30pm, on Saturday through Thursday and from 9:00am to 11:30am then from 2:30pm to 8:30pm on Fridays. Guests are asked to secure their bookings no longer than one month before the visit date.

Besides the mosque, the complex offers visitors several experiences and it includes the final resting place of the UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Among these experiences, there is Diya, a 360-degree immersive journey that uses sound and light and begins with a star-lit sky and descends to the land of the UAE, showcasing its rich heritage. Diya tickets are at Dh25.

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In addition to Diya, the Light and Peace Museum at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre takes visitors on another journey that tells stories of faith, inspiration, and coexistence. It offers rich content, including sensory and interactive experiences, precious artifacts, and artworks that blend tradition with creativity. Fees to the museum are at Dh25.

Visitors can get a pass to visit the museum and experience Diya for Dh40.

Over 3 million visitors in 6 months

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre welcomed 3,127,607 guests during the first half of 2026. The total number of guests comprised 1,841,305 worshippers and fasting guests, 1,241,808 visitors from various nationalities, and 44,494 users of the Centre's recreational walking track.

On the 27th night of Ramadan alone, the mosque welcomed 53,902 worshippers, of whom 8,056 performed Tarawih prayers and 45,846 observed Tahajjud prayers in an atmosphere filled with serenity and tranquility.

Statistics revealed that 78 per cent of the mosque's visitors came from outside the UAE. By continent, Asia ranked first with 52 per cent of visitors, followed by Europe with 31 per cent, North America with 10 per cent, while Africa and South America each accounted for 3 per cent, and Australia represented 1 per cent.

By country, India ranked first, accounting for 21 per cent of all international visitors, followed by China with 10 per cent, Russia with 8 per cent, the United States with 7 per cent, and Germany with 4 per cent. The Philippines, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Pakistan each accounted for 3 per cent of international visitors.

About Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Established in 2008 as per a decree issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, which manages the complex, aims to highlight the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s noble deeds, promote his legacy, and accentuate his fine qualities and humanitarian contributions.

It is also built to be a destination that promotes the culture of tolerance, serves as a global Islamic cultural centre, underscores values of coexistence and tolerance among nations, and is renowned as a unique cultural and tourist attraction.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque takes its name from the late founder of the UAE who dreamed of building a mosque that mirrors the moderation of Islam.

The first considerations to build the Mosque began in the late 1980s, and construction began on November 5, 1996. The maximum capacity is approximately 50,000 people. The inner prayer halls were initially opened for worship of Eid Al Adha in 2007 and have remained so since then.