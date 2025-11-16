UAE Fountain, international folk performances attract visitors to Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025 – 2026 welcomed large numbers of visitors and families during its first week, with the UAE Fountain taking centre stage through dazzling water, light, and music shows that harmonize beautifully with rhythmic soundtracks.

The area surrounding the fountain has become one of the festival’s most popular attractions, where visitors gather daily to enjoy synchronised displays of colour, sound, and light. The stunning scene reflects the spirit of the festival and offers guests an immersive experience filled with creativity and joy. The fountain plaza has also become a favourite destination for families to take photos and share memorable moments amid the event’s lively ambiance.

Adding to the energy of the festival, international folk groups presented live performances across the venue, filling the walkways with traditional music and dance that represents cultures from around the world. The shows, marked by high energy and strong audience engagement, brought a global dimension to the festival and highlighted the spirit of cultural connection and exchange that defines the event each year.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to draw visitors from across the UAE and beyond, offering a rich blend of Emirati heritage and modern entertainment. The participation of global artistic groups reflects the festival’s commitment to diversity and its role in showcasing the UAE as a cultural bridge between civilisations.

The dynamic atmosphere and strong visitor turnout reaffirm the festival’s position as one of the UAE’s most prominent family and cultural destinations. Through a comprehensive programme that combines authenticity and innovation, the Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to embody the nation’s spirit as a beacon of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural diversity.