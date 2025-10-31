UAE: Sheikh Zayed Festival opening date, timings announced

UAE has announced that the Sheikh Zayed Festival will take place in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, from November 1, 2025, to March 22, 2026, under the theme “Hayyakum” (Welcome).

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is among the UAE’s most prominent cultural and heritage events. This edition will feature more than 4,000 cultural events and 750 large-scale public shows, with over 20,000 participants from within the UAE and abroad.

The festival will welcome visitors daily from 4pm to 12 midnight, and from 4pm to 1am on weekends and public holidays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Twenty-two countries will participate through national pavilions showcasing cultural and heritage exhibitions that reflect their civilisations and promote intercultural dialogue.

National, heritage events

This year’s festival includes events such as the Union Parade, celebrating the unity and solidarity of the Emirati people and the values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The festival will also host the 54th UAE Union Day celebrations, featuring traditional performances, raffles, along with fireworks, laser, and drone displays, and musical concerts.

The Heritage Village remains one of the festival’s key attractions, offering visitors the chance to explore traditional Emirati life through heritage pavilions, markets, and live folk performances that express the nation’s values and authentic culture.

The festival will include traditional and sporting competitions, such as Dhow Sailing Races, Falconry Competitions, the Zayed Grand Camel Race, and the Emirati Traditional Cuisine Contest, in addition to the Ramadan Sports Tournament, held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. These activities reinforce the festival’s status as a leading community and sports platform.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award will participate with a dedicated pavilion highlighting its efforts in supporting the agricultural sector, promoting sustainability, and encouraging innovation in agricultural and livestock production.

The pavilion will feature winning projects from different award categories, alongside exhibits of innovative farming practices and community-based food security initiatives. Winners of the new award cycle will also be honored during the festival in recognition of their contributions to advancing the UAE’s agricultural sector and promoting sustainable practices.

This year’s edition introduces new and expanded entertainment areas, including Al Wathba Boulevard, home to a variety of local and international restaurants and cafés that create a comfortable setting for families and individuals.

The dining zones feature a wide range of global cuisines, including Middle Eastern, Asian, European, and Indian dishes, as well as healthy and plant-based options to suit all preferences.

The Emirati Traditional Food Corner remains a visitor favorite, offering authentic local dishes that represent the UAE’s culinary heritage, complemented by live cooking performances that showcase traditional Emirati recipes.

New, returning features

Among this year’s new highlights are the Rare Animals Reserve, which showcases rare wildlife species and promotes environmental awareness, and the Family Entertainment City, offering a range of activities for all ages. The Al Wathba Custom Show also returns, catering to fans of modified and classic cars, adding a new dimension to the festival’s diversity.

Several national and community organisations are taking part through dedicated pavilions, including Memory of the Nation, Abu Dhabi Majalis, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Agricultural Oasis, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award Pavilion, reaffirming the festival’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

The festival offers a rich experience through its international pavilions and global markets, representing various cultures and showcasing products and traditional crafts that highlight the UAE’s openness and its role as a hub for cultural exchange.

The festival also features the “Skills” Programme, organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) and the Abu Dhabi Media Network, to support Emirati talent in technical and vocational fields.

The festival will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special programme including fireworks, lasers, and drone shows involving over 6,000 drones, alongside children’s activities and musical performances.

The Emirates Fountain will continue to captivate audiences with synchronised water, light, and laser shows set to international music, following its expanded design and capacity.

The Liwa Nights concert series will feature leading Arab and international artists in weekly evening performances, complemented by fireworks every Saturday at 10 pm.