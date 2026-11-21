Visitors heading to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba this season can look forward to an easier journey, after organisers announced a full range of transport services and traffic arrangements for the 2026–2027 edition.

The measures, announced by the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), aim to make it easier for visitors to get to and from the festival, improve traffic flow and road safety, and provide a smooth experience throughout the season.

Free buses from Abu Dhabi city

Dedicated public buses will run for festival visitors throughout the week, offering regular transport to and from the venue on set timetables.The service operates from three key locations in Abu Dhabi city to the festival venue in Al Wathba. Buses run every 30 minutes. The time between buses will be reduced to 20 minutes during peak hours. The route serves Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, passes through Rabdan Mall on Al Ittihad Street and the area opposite Bani Yas Court, before reaching the festival.

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From Sunday to Thursday, outbound buses run from 3pm to 11pm, with return services from 4.30pm to 12.30am. On Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, outbound services continue until midnight, while return services run until 1.30am to meet higher demand during peak periods.

Taxis, parking and valet

Taxi services are also available for festival visitors, alongside traffic management measures put in place in coordination with the relevant authorities and Road Service Patrols. These measures are designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly, improve road safety and make access to the venue easier.

The festival's Organising Committee is also providing vehicle parking and valet parking services to meet visitors' needs.

For bus routes and timetables, visitors can visit the official Sheikh Zayed Festival website or the Integrated Transport Centre website (admobility.gov.ae), use the Darbi app or Google Maps, or contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport Service Support Centre on the toll-free number 800850.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

This year, the festival which takes place at Al Wathba South, opened on October 30 and will run until March 13. It offers visitors a chance to explore different cultures, catch live performances and discover new attractions, with entry tickets priced at Dh10.

Over the Eid Al Etihad holidays, the festival will celebrate with a three-day program that will combine Emirati heritage performances with international shows, prize draws and family entertainment.