Sheikh Zayed Festival to mark Eid Al Etihad with 3-day fireworks, performances

Sheikh Zayed Festival will celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad with a three-day programme at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, running from December 1 to 3 under the theme "A Story of 55".

The festival is held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The grounds will be open daily from 4pm until 1am, combining Emirati heritage performances with international shows, prize draws and family entertainment.

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Fireworks and parades

Fireworks will launch every night at 10pm, with five-minute displays set to music, lighting and the Emirates Fountain. The Union Caravan parade will run twice daily at 5pm and 7.30pm, featuring 10 flag-decorated horses, 15 camels and 13 international performance groups circling the fountain, with flags distributed to visitors along the route.

The main show, Union Spectacle, will begin nightly at 8.30pm, bringing together more than 960 performers across five acts.

The programme opens with the UAE national anthem and flag-raising ceremony, moving through Al Ayala performances, Emirati folk groups and international acts before a grand ensemble finale.

Prizes and giveaways

A total of 55 prizes will be drawn across the three days, with nightly draws at 9.30pm on the stage beneath the tower. Prizes include smartphones, airline tickets, hotel stays, shopping vouchers, VIP packages and gaming cards. A car will be given away on December 2, coinciding with National Day.

More to explore

The Union Lanterns Parade, in which participants carry illuminated lanterns from the Children's Theatre to the fountain, will take place each evening at 6.30pm.

After fireworks, Union Night will close each day with patriotic songs and displays on the tower's screens.

How to attend

Entry to Sheikh Zayed Festival is priced at Dh10 per person, with free admission for People of Determination.

For families and regular visitors, VIP Box packages are available in three tiers: Silver at Dh375, Gold at Dh650, and Platinum at Dh850, each covering multiple general entry tickets, a Wonderland pass, VIP parking, raffle coupons and discounts at selected restaurants and pavilions.

Tickets and packages can be booked at the festival's official website.