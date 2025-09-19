  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE's Sheikh Tahnoon meets Indian minister Piyush Goyal

The two visionaries looked at investment opportunities in infrastructure and energy security

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 12:06 PM

Dubai Miracle Garden announces opening date for Season 14

UAE extradites man wanted for fraud, money laundering to France

iPhone 17 release in UAE: Resellers make thousands in hours after launch

UAE's Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

The two visionaries discussed prominent economic and technological moves, along with the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing productivity and driving growth.

The UAE and Indian top officials also looked at investment opportunities in infrastructure and energy security, and affirmed shared commitment to strengthening partnerships between their two nations through innovation, investment in infrastructure, and strategic cooperation in vital sectors.