UAE's Sheikh Tahnoon meets Indian minister Piyush Goyal

UAE's Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

The two visionaries discussed prominent economic and technological moves, along with the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing productivity and driving growth.

The UAE and Indian top officials also looked at investment opportunities in infrastructure and energy security, and affirmed shared commitment to strengthening partnerships between their two nations through innovation, investment in infrastructure, and strategic cooperation in vital sectors.