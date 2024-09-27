Sheikh Tahnoon meets Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos to explore AI collaboration opportunities

Photo: Sheikh Tahnoon/X

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser discussed opportunities to co-operate in Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology during two separate meetings with technology tycoons Jeff Bezos Chairman and Founder of Amazon and Tesla's Elon Musk.

The meeting with Musk focused on the latest developments in advanced technology and AI, and on strategies to strengthen collaborative efforts.

The discussions with Bezos emphasized the critical role of global partnerships in achieving technological leadership, fostering the economy of the future.

"The UAE is committed to an ambitious vision to establish itself as a leading nation in anticipation of the upcoming era of AI, focusing on investments in talent and diverse partnerships", Sheikh Tahnoon wrote on X.

AI pact

On September 23, The Common Principles for Cooperation on AI was endorsed by Sheikh Tahnoon , and Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, in the White House.

The two sides intend to closely collaborate to advance "safe, secure and trustworthy AI, align regulatory frameworks to strengthen innovation ecosystems, promote ethical AI research and development, broaden and deepen cooperation in AI protection and cybersecurity, facilitate opportunities for trusted trade and investment, foster talent development and exchange, promote clean energy for the AI future, and support AI for sustainable development in developing countries", according to a statement published on WAM.