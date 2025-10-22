  • search in Khaleej Times
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Witkoff and Kushner, discusses ceasefire in Gaza

They also discussed the efforts being made by the US to ensure the consolidation of the agreement reached within the framework of President Donald Trump’s plan

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 11:30 PM

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, met with Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner during their visit to the UAE.

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and the efforts being made by the US to ensure the consolidation of the agreement reached within the framework of US President Donald Trump’s plan.

Sheikh Tahnoon commended the US President’s efforts to end the war in Gaza and his commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, appreciating the significant roles played by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance stability in the region and emphasised the need to end the ongoing escalation, in order to strengthen opportunities for prosperity and sustainable development in the Middle East.