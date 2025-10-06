Dubai Creek, international airport: 7 iconic landmarks that are Sheikh Rashid's legacy

Thirty five years have passed since the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Dubai’s founding father. Yet, his legacy, from the construction of the grand Dubai International Airport to the iconic Dubai World Trade Center, lives on.

The late Sheikh Rashid ruled the emirate from 1958 until his death on October 7, 1990. In those crucial formative years of the nation’s founding, the emirate quickly progressed from an economically desolate area to one that saw a development boom with the construction of roads, an airport, and a seaport.

Dubai International Airport

In 1960, before the unification of the emirates, Dubai International Airport opened its doors in the middle of a barren land. It was originally constructed on the orders of the visionary Sheikh Rashid, who pointed out the lack of direct air travel to his city. Today, the massive airport stands as one of the busiest and most connected in the world, welcoming 92.3 million travellers in 2024 alone.

Dubai World Trade Center

When Sheikh Rashid laid out the plans for the Dubai World Trade Center to be constructed in an area which was then considered remote from Dubai, people were sceptical. Over time, however, the area quickly garnered a reputation for being a commercial hub, today hosting key conferences, events, and exhibitions. Built in 1979 under the name ‘Sheikh Rashid Tower’, it was at some point in time the UAE’s tallest building, as well as its first skyscraper.

Port Rashid

Sheikh Rashid also undertook the project of constructing a seaport. Port Rashid was a large harbour that supported Dubai and the UAE’s economy in inconceivable ways. The former Dubai ruler wanted to grasp the attention of businesses and businesspeople from all over the world by becoming the commercial bridge between the east and west. In 1972, the port was inaugurated, and Sheikh Rashid aspired to increase his state resources and encouraged international shipping lines to come to Dubai.

Dubai Dry Docks

Adjacent to Port Rashid is the Dubai Dry Docks, the largest dry docks facility in the Gulf. A dry dock is an area where ships and boats can come when the area is filled with water and later drained to allow for maintenance and repair. The idea for the Dubai Dry Docks came in 1971, but it was completed only 12 years later in 1983. It’s spread over 200 hectares and has five docks, which can handle the world’s largest ship.





Dubai Creek

Under his leadership, Sheikh Rashid expanded Dubai Creek, a vital waterway in the heart of the city, which had a major impact on strengthening Dubai’s role in commerce. The former Dubai ruler recognized the importance of diversifying the economy and so made a lot of efforts to stimulate trade, tourism, and service sectors.

Al Shindagha Tunnel

The Al Shindagha Tunnel, which connects Deira, Al Ras, and Al Shindagha neighbourhoods, is an important road tunnel near Dubai creek. It is the oldest tunnel to be built in Dubai and was one of the first major corridors connecting the two areas, which are key commercial areas.

The tunnel was inaugurated in 1975, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamed Al Thani, former ruler of Qatar.

Rashid Hospital

Named after the former Dubai ruler, Rashid Hospital is one of the busiest in the region. Established in 1973, the hospital is renowned for its specialised trauma and emergency care services. In 2016, it was named the largest hospital in the UAE.

Sheikh Rashid laid the foundations upon which Dubai’s modern renaissance was built, leaving behind a leadership legacy marked by wisdom and bold decision-making that accelerated the pace of progress.