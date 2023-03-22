Sheikh Mohammed's 'One Billion Meals' initiative: Dh50 million donated by Sobha Realty to the campaign

Coinciding with Ramadan, the drive aligns with the message of giving and charity of the holy month and aims to support underprivileged communities

On Sunday (March 19), the Dubai Ruler relaunched the 'One Billion Meals' initiative that secures food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries. The UAE business community has responded to this call and have announced their contribution.

Sobha Realty on Wednesday announced its contribution of Dh50 million towards the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of establishing an endowment fund for sustainable food provision.

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign is perfectly aligned with occasion’s message of giving and charity, and aims to support underprivileged communities in countries around the world, by creating a food safety net.

Individuals, institutions, businesses, charity and social entities support the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign and its endeavour to implement sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.

The pledge to contribute Dh50 million over a period of 5 years is an extension to Sobha Realty’s continuous support for humanitarian efforts, including its donation of Dh1 million towards last Ramadan’s “1 Billion Meals” campaign which provided meals across 50 countries.

A better future

PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Realty: “We are keen to support humanitarian initiatives, including the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of sustainable humanitarian efforts within an integrated institutional framework that highlights the role of effective partnerships. Millions of people around the world suffer from hunger, and it is our duty to contribute to creating a better future where the nutrition needs are sufficiently met. This vision aligns with objectives of this campaign and builds upon the outcomes of previous food provision campaigns”.

An ongoing charity

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a practical response towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, prominent among which is the fight against hunger.

On the other hand, the campaign’s food endowment fund represents an ongoing charity that allows the participation of everyone wishing to do good and help others.

