Sheikh Mohammed welcomes Dubai Airshow delegates ahead of start

The airshow will showcase the latest global technologies in the field of aviation and airports, as well as host a space technology exhibition and conference

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 2:54 PM

The Dubai Ruler has welcomed delegations coming into town for the Dubai Airshow, which starts tomorrow.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai called the event "one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions," with 115 countries, 490 civilian and military delegations and 150,000 visitors expected.

He said that the airshow will showcase the latest global technologies in the field of aviation and airports, as well as host a space technology exhibition and conference.

The Ruler added that this edition would be the largest one yet, and expressed his pride in the Dubai Airshow.

"We are proud that the United Arab Emirates is a key international hub and platform in the world of aviation," he concluded.

The event starts on Monday, November 17 and lasts until Friday, November 21 under the theme "The Future Starts Here".