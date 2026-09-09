Sheikh Mohammed says wants UAE to be 'best government in the world'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, met with his teams and a number of senior officials as part of his annual ‘New Government Season Meeting 2026- 2027,’ which reviewed the priorities of government work along with the key directions and projects planned for the coming phase.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "With the start of every government season, I begin my work by meeting my team. We set out on a new season, carrying renewed energy, strong resolve and ambitions that match our country." He added: "My message to my team has always been the same. I want the UAE government to be the best government in the world.”

Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of his team and the achievements realised over the past period, noting that this work had helped raise the efficiency of government operations, speed up the delivery of national priorities, advance services, and support the UAE's broader development journey.

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He directed government teams to redouble their efforts throughout the new government season, accelerate the delivery of projects and priorities, deepen integration between entities and teams, and continue building work models that are more efficient, agile and forward looking, with a clear focus on results and tangible impact for the community.

The meeting also looked back at the key accomplishments of the previous government season, alongside upcoming priorities, initiatives and projects across the developmental, social and economic sectors, as well as plans to speed up delivery and strengthen the readiness of government entities to adapt to change and carry forward national projects.

Discussions further touched on plans to develop the federal government work system, strengthen coordination across entities, and invest in national talent and emerging technologies, all in support of the UAE's competitiveness and its leading position in advancing the practice of government work.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.