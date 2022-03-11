Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai International Boat Show

The five-day event features more than 800 brands

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 10:18 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 10:23 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday visited the 28th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show.

He toured the five-day event’s new venue at Dubai Harbour which features more than 800 brands, and which has been lauded for its positive impact on the global maritime sector and reuniting the industry after a sustained period apart. It is demonstrating Dubai Harbour’s capabilities as a dedicated superyacht marina and is strengthening Dubai’s global reputation as a world-class maritime destination. The Dubai International Boat Show is hosting exhibitors from more than 54 countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The country’s rich seafaring heritage and historical strengths combined with the vision of our founding fathers have inspired the development of a world-class maritime infrastructure. This infrastructure has driven many world-class projects and led to the nation becoming a leading player in various global sectors including trade, tourism, leisure and hospitality.

The organisation of one of the world’s most influential yacht shows is another example of our determination to build Dubai into a global maritime destination and become a hub for excellence in various sectors. Dubai today is a global yacht capital and a preferred destination for yacht owners, charters and cruise travelers from across the world.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied on the tour by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General at Dubai Sports Council.

His Highness and his fellow dignitaries visited Gulf Craft, who marked the event’s opening day by launching two new yachts.

Running from 9th-13th March, the Dubai International Boat Show is hosting exhibitors from more than 54 countries.