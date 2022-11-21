Sheikh Mohammed, Turkmenistan President call for constructive cooperation

Sharjah's programme at the largest book fair in Latin America includes 27 sessions conducted by 20 cultural entities and 24 Emirati and Arab authors
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Monday.
The leaders discussed the progress of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially trade and tourism.
The meeting also explored the potential for expanding mutual investment and increasing engagement between the private sectors of both countries. They also discussed various other avenues for strengthening ties to serve the interests of the people of the two countries.
During the meeting, the two sides shared their perspectives on recent regional and international developments and issues of common concern.
The two leaders stressed the importance of reinforcing international efforts to boost global security and stability, and promote peaceful coexistence.
They also called on the international community to foster constructive cooperation to overcome common challenges and shape a better future for humanity.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.
Sharjah's programme at the largest book fair in Latin America includes 27 sessions conducted by 20 cultural entities and 24 Emirati and Arab authors
Alex Millington was accompanied by several other professional swimmers as he completed his mission, along with children and people of determination
Three expats from Morocco, Lebanon and Serbia also took home Dh100,000 each in the draw's 103rd edition
A stellar career that aims to transform lives as an ace communication professional
It has established stringent policies and procedures for developing waterfront areas among others
They will commence their academic year at the university in October 2023
Two emirates have announced that motorists need to pay just half of their fines, while another has a pay-early-get discounts offer going on
More than 193,000 participants joined in at one of the city's biggest fitness events