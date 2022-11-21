Sheikh Mohammed, Turkmenistan President call for constructive cooperation

UAE Vice-President and Serdar Berdimuhamedov discuss ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially trade and tourism

Sheikh Mohammed meets Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Monday. — Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 9:07 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Monday.

The leaders discussed the progress of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially trade and tourism.

The meeting also explored the potential for expanding mutual investment and increasing engagement between the private sectors of both countries. They also discussed various other avenues for strengthening ties to serve the interests of the people of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides shared their perspectives on recent regional and international developments and issues of common concern.

The two leaders stressed the importance of reinforcing international efforts to boost global security and stability, and promote peaceful coexistence.

They also called on the international community to foster constructive cooperation to overcome common challenges and shape a better future for humanity.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.