'Your country has grown': Dubai Ruler pens letter to late Sheikh Zayed, describes legacy

"A message to my teacher, my leader and my inspiration throughout four decades of my life," starts Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's letter to the late UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, penned this heartfelt tribute as part of his new book, The Letters.

He referred to Sheikh Zayed 'Father' throughout the letter, in which he not only praised the founder, but also detailed exactly what lessons he learned from him about being a leader.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed drew comparisons between Sheikh Zayed and the country he helped found, explaining how the UAE carries his legacy.

The Dubai Ruler started the letter by laying out what kind of leader the late Sheikh Zayed was. He said that he was "the voice of steadfastness and dignity," always focusing on unity and helping those in need.

"The building, development and advancement of nations remained his focus, never distracted by those who sought to divert us from our path. Through his wisdom and insight, he remains among the immortals," said Sheikh Mohammed.

UAE: Sheikh Zayed's legacy

"The UAE has grown — and yet it has remained true to you," the letter said, assuring Sheikh Zayed that the country, even in periods of exponential growth, has not lost sight of its values — which resembles the late founder's own.

"The UAE has grown under the leadership of your sons and grandchildren, and through its people. It has reached heights that would make you proud, bring you happiness and bring peace to your resting place."

Tthe qualities shared by UAE and Sheikh Zayed, as outlined by Sheikh Mohammed in his message, are — chivalry, dignity and humanity; compassion and love for people; wisdom, purity of intentions and unity; determination, steadfastness and strength; ambition, persistence and ideas; humility, mercy, generosity and kindness.

Lessons learned

Sheikh Mohammed in the letter explained the influence that Sheikh Zayed had on his own life, laying out the life lessons he learned.

"I learned from (Sheikh Zayed) to look for areas of agreement rather than disagreement; to look towards the future rather than the past; and to seek what brings us together, strengthens us and elevates us," he said.

He also said that that he learned about legacy, about "how a person can remain alive in the minds and hearts of others, and how a person can remain elevated in life and after death."

He said that he learned from Sheikh Zayed that while the work one does for oneself is fleeting, work done for other people is long lasting.

'First in everything'

The letter went on list Sheikh Zayed's singular accomplishments. "You were first in everything — and you remain so," said Sheikh Mohammed, praising the founding father's wisdom, generosity, trust building, service and leadership.

He concluded the letter with a promise that the UAE would continue to follow in Sheikh Zayed's footsteps, carrying on his legacy of unity, compassion and progress.