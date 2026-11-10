Sheikh Mohammed directs tents to shelter 50,000 in Gaza from winter rains

Dubai has announced plans to provide tents to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, following directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative, implemented through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to help residents cope with harsh winter weather and reduce the risks posed by flooding from heavy rainfall.

The tents will be delivered to Gaza and distributed across several areas of the Strip in coordination with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which provides humanitarian, medical, food and relief assistance to Palestinians to help ease their suffering amid difficult conditions.

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Anwar Gargash, UAE Presidential Adviser, described the scenes of Palestinians in Gaza facing winter cold and rain in tents offering little protection from harsh weather as “heartbreaking”, highlighting the scale of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the need to step up relief efforts.

He said Dubai Ruler's directive to provide 50,000 tents reflects the UAE's firmly established humanitarian approach and its continued efforts to ease the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Gargash reaffirmed that the UAE would remain steadfast in its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

Harsh winters in Gaza

Heavy rainfall has flooded tens of thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, washing away temporary shelters and soaking blankets and mattresses in overcrowded displacement camps, local authorities said.

On November 7, Gaza's Hamas-run government media office said at least 70,000 tents had been flooded within 12 hours, affecting tens of thousands of displaced people and leaving several injured, although no deaths were reported, Reuters reported.

The territory's civil defence service said it had received 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents. It also reported that three abandoned houses had collapsed, with no injuries recorded.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Launched in November 2023, the initiative forms part of the UAE's continued efforts to support Palestinians and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Over the past three years, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has expanded into a comprehensive humanitarian initiative covering food, medical, water and shelter assistance.

Its programmes also include healthcare and education services, support for women, children, older people and people with disabilities, as well as community initiatives and psychological and social support.