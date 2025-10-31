Viral video: Sheikh Mohammed stops as woman crosses path; residents laud 'true leader'

In a video that is winning hearts of citizens and residents alike on the internet, Sheikh Mohammed's warmth towards those living and visiting here can be seen in a simple gesture that barely lasted a second.

While the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has often displayed gestures of compassion by interacting kindly with people when he is around town.

Recently, the video clip of him going viral shows him walking through a mall along with his entourage — a sight that is now becoming increasingly common.

Whenever he is spotted, people often step aside as a sign of respect. This time however, a lady, who probably did not know that it was in fact Sheikh Mohammed walking by, decided to cross the path in front of him.

In the video, recorded by another visitor at the mall, she can be seen looking straight ahead — perhaps, into a store — as she attempts to cross the entourage while the Ruler is just a few steps away.

The leader's staff was looking to move her aside, or prevent her from crossing, when Sheikh Mohammed swiftly used his cane and stopped himself and the men in their tracks, allowing the woman to pass by.

Watch the video below:

Residents and citizens have been praising the act of a "true leader" on social media, with some leaving heartfelt comments like, "Proud to live in the country where we have such humble and respectful leaders."

A commenter said that the video will be "etched in history". "A nation's leader showing exceptional courtesy. The gentlemen salute you, Sir," he added.

The Ruler of Dubai is admired across the world for his humility and his genuine love for with the people of Dubai. Whether he’s meeting residents on the street or quietly responding to heartfelt stories with generosity, his actions continue to reflect a leadership rooted in compassion.