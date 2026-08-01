Watch: Sheikh Mohammed spotted at popular London restaurant

It is always a delight for UAE residents to see the nation's leaders in a more relaxed setting, out and about just like any other holiday-goer, spending some leisurely time, away from their regular duties.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, was spotted visiting the Shanghai Me in London, one of his favourite restaurants, during his summer stay in the UK.

Sheikh Mohammed enjoyed a leisurely lunch at the restaurant, where he was welcomed by staff before taking time to greet guests and members of the team upon his arrival.

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The visit marks another return to the restaurant, which Sheikh Mohammed has frequented on several occasions over the years. He has also visited Shanghai Me's Dubai branches, making the restaurant a long-standing personal favourite.

Located in the heart of Mayfair, Shanghai Me is one of London's highest dining destinations, offering panoramic skyline views alongside refined Pan-Asian cuisine.

Videos and photos shared on social media captured Sheikh Mohammed interacting warmly with diners and restaurant staff before sitting down for lunch.

His informal outings during the summer often draw attention online, with many residents and visitors sharing sightings of the Dubai ruler during his travels.

The Dubai is perhaps among the most approachable leaders around the globe. Time and again, the UAE royal has been photographed interacting with citizens and residents in Dubai, in malls and outdoor spaces, posing for photos with expats and nationals.